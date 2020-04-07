285+people+who+complete+quarantine+period+leave+home+today

A total of 285 persons who arrived in the country and completed their quarantine period were sent home today.

This included 172 persons who returned from India placed at the Iranamadu Air Force Base in Kilinochchi and the Minneriya army camp.

Similarly, a group from India who were at the Minneriya-Katukeliyawa Army Camp for two weeks, also left this morning.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 2,598 persons have so far left quarantine centres after completing the observation period.