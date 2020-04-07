GMOA+calls+for+an+expert+panel+to+decide+on+Coronvirus+related+funeral+arrangements+

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) requested for an Expert Committee to be appointed to decide on the manner in which funeral arrangements should be carried out for COVID-19 victims.

Media Spokesperson of the GMOA Doctor Samantha Ananda said that they have submitted a written request to the Health Services Director General.



Dr. Samantha Ananda further stated that priority should be given to the community health of the people at this moment and the advice of the experts should be obtained to make a final decision.