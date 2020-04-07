Hope for a vaccine against coronavirus?

In the race to find a vaccine to combat the aggressive spread of the novel coronavirus, scientists with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine may have found a potential option.

A team from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in the United States says that it has the potential to develop a vaccine that can respond against the corona virus.Researchers said that they believe they have found a vaccine for the coronavirus after studying a similar virus.They have said that preliminary tests using mice have confirmed their findings.Researchers have named this basic form of vaccine as an outgrowth, and have shown that it can produce antibodies against the new corona virus in two weeks.However, no definitive remedy or vaccine for coronavirus has yet been produced.