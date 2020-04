The Meteorology Department states that the sun will be directly above Sri Lanka from tomorrow to the 14 of this month.

Therefore, the Department announced that the sun will be directly over Ambalangoda, Talgaswala, Pasgoda, Middeniya, Uswewa and Weerawila at 12.13 pm.

Meanwhile the Department of Meteorology also stated that showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, North Western, Central, Uva, Southern and North Central provinces and in the Mannar and Vavuniya districts after 2 pm.