12,465 who violated curfew arrested with 3100 vehicles taken into custody

242 persons who violated curfew have been arrested between 6.00 am and 12 noon.

Police Media Division stated that 83 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.

Meanwhile, during the 24-hour period which ended at 6.00am today, Police had arrested 1,493 persons who had violated the curfew.

Accordingly, a total of 12,465 persons have been arrested for violating curfew since curfew wa first imposed on the 20th March.

The police have taken into custody 3,100 vehicles during this period.