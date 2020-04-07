Special+service+to+solve+problems+of+electricity+and+water+consumers+

A special service will be launched from tomorrow to provide immediate solutions to the consumers electricity and water internal failures.

It will be operated through the existing service hotline, for electrical service breakdowns and water service failures.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced that the facility for the public to submit their queries in addressing maintenance work for customers at their respective premises.

In order to obtain the services you need to dial 1939 for plumbing technical service and 1987 for internal electrical system failures and for Lanka Electricity Customers, these services can be obtained by dialling 1910.