The two suspects arrested in connection with the attack on a Samurdhi officer who went to pay the relevant benefits to samurdhi recipients in Naula area, have been remanded until 8th of this month.

This was when they were produced before Naula Chief Magistrate Nalaka Sanjeewa Weerasinghe today.

It is reported that the attack had taken place yesterday at around 5.00 pm in the Ambana area in Naula.

The government has made arrangements to provide Samurdhi beneficiary families with an allowance of Rs.5,000 due to the situation that has arisen with the spread of covid-19 and the attack had taken place while the officer was involved in the relief work.