Funeral of the fifth Covid-19 victim in Sri Lanka (Video)

The fifth Covid - 19 death in Sri Lanka was reported this morning (4 April).

The victim was 44-year-old male, who was receiving treatment at the Welikanda Hospital.

He died from the coronavirus infection and he was not suffering from any other ailments.

He had returned to the Island from Italy and was at the quarantine centre before being transferred to the hospital. He died while being treated at the Intensive care unit.

His funeral took place this afternoon at the Wijayabapura crematorium in Dimbulagala.



