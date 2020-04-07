Coronavirus patients in South Asia exceed 6,000

There are over 6,000 coronavirus infected patients reported from South Asia.

India has reported 2,902 cases of coronavirus infections with 68 deaths.

There have been 2,547 cases from Pakistan, 281 from Afghanistan, 159 from Sri Lanka and 61 from Bangladesh.

The Indian Prime Minister decided to lockdown India for a period of three weeks recently, but the Minister of Health in Maharashtra Province has said that if the people do not maintain social distance, the state will have to extend the period further.

Mumbai, India's commercial hub situated in the province of Maharashtra has reported 516 infected patients while 26 have died due to the virus.