Officers of the Bandarawela Police Anti-Corruption Unit have raided a well-concealed liquor distillery inside a bathroom of a resort in Kumbalwela, Ella.



The police seized 700 liters of material and several equipment used for brewing liquor in a 1000 liter water tank.



According to our correspondent the owner of the resort, his nephew and another person have been arrested.



They are to be produced before the Bandarawela court.