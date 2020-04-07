සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Three patients test positive for Covid -19 : Country total 162

Saturday, 04 April 2020 - 17:00

Three (03) more COVID 19, positive patients have been identified, bringing the total infected to 162 according to  Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasingha

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that out of the 11 patients who were last identified, three were identified from the Jaffna Quarantine Center.

Two of the identified patients had come from the USA and South Korea and were being quarantined in a quarantine center.

Another person was identified from the Puttalam Quarantine Center while another was identified from Chilaw, said the Director General of Health Services.

Among the infected is a person who closely associated with foreigners and a pregnant woman identified from a quarantined area in Kalutara.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that two persons who had been diagnosed had close contact with the previously diagnosed patient from Akurala.

Meanwhile, the body of the fifth person who died of coronavirus was cremated at the Aralaganwila - Vijayabapura public cemetery this afternoon.

Public health inspectors and staff of Welikanda Base Hospital participated at the cremation.

Our correspondent said that only a few relatives of the deceased were present at the occasion.

The victim was a 44-year-old resident of Athurugiriya.

The victim, who had arrived from Italy and was being quarantined at the Kandakadu Center, was referred to the Welikanda Base Hospital on the 23 due to the virus infection.

He died while being treated at the ICU.

Meanwhile, the government states that it will continue to make decisions to combat coronavirus situation based on the recommendations from health, medical, defence and legal experts.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the President to review the progress of the program initiated to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Representatives of the relevant sectors participated in the discussion.

It was revealed that due to the government's rapid action, this health problem was managed without it getting out of control.

Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



