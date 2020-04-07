Decisions regarding Covid-19 based on the recommendations of the experts in Health, Medical, Defense and Law - President

The President’s Media Unit stated that the decision was taken today (04) at a meeting chaired by the President to review the progress of the program initiated to erdicate the spread of the coronavirus.



The government states that it will continue to take decisions to eradicate the Covid-19 situation based on the recommendations from health, medical, defence and legal experts.

Representatives of the relevant sectors participated in the discussion.

It was revealed that due to the government's rapid action, this health problem was managed without it getting out of control.



