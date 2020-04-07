Ban+on+passenger+aircraft+arrivals+extended+until+further+notice

Ban on passenger aircraft arrivals have been extended until further notice according to Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Upul Dharmadasa.

According to the statement issued by the CAA, all online and offline carriers have been informed that according to instructions received from Sri Lanka Health Authorities, all international Airports in Sri Lanka will continue to be closed for the operation of inbound international commercial passenger flights (i.e. arrivals) until further notice. This closure will be reviewed by the Sri Lanka Authorities.

During the closure period the following will be permitted:

Aircraft Departures with passengers originating from Colombo, Stop overs, transit passengers or visiting tourists. Emergency Diversions to BIA. Freighter Operations and humanitarian flights to BIA. Technical landings at BIA. Inbound ferry flights (without passengers) at BIA.

Airlines are strictly instructed to follow the above instructions and other instructions sent previously. All instructions are available at www.caa.lk.