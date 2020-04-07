‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative in three districts today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, served the three districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes,

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, Bambalapitiya - Mallika Elders' Home, Nawala - Kindwell Care Home and Mulleriyawa Sea Set Adult Home were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.

At the same time, the Programme to disinfect public places by Hiru Media Network together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross has continued today. Accordingly, police stations in Maharagama and Thalangama were disinfected

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon who visited the premises when the Maharagama Police station was being disinfected expressed his gratitude to the community welfare work being carried out by the Hiru Media Network.



