Police have commenced investigations to locate the person who stabbed a public health inspector while he was engaged in corona virus prevention duties at Pattampitiya in Rambukkana.



The Public Health Inspector who was injured in the incident has been admitted to Rambukkana Hospital for treatment.



The reason for the attack has been based on an attempt to provide water for a family under quarantine.



Meanwhile, two suspects who were arrested for attacking a samurdhi officer at Naula have been remanded till the 8th of this month.