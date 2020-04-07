WHO's criteria for cremation or burial of people should be respected - UNP

The United National Party states that all parties willingly or unwillingly need to respect the WHO's criteria for cremation or burial of people dying due to coronavirus.



In a statement, the party states that everyone should understand the situation.



The communication further states that it is unfortunate that certain groups are trying to release biased communal and religious opinions to the society.



Meanwhile, 17 Muslim organizations including the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama, Sri Lanka Muslim Council and others have issued a statement today.



It has informed its community that they must fully comply with government regulations to control the coronavirus.



Accordingly, they have been informed that they should be in full compliance with curfew regulations and in full compliance with the laws of the government during the period of curfew and self-quarantine.



It states that daily prayers, including Friday Jummah prayers in churches or public places, should be strictly banned.



The statement issued by 17 Muslim organizations further states that strict legal action will be taken against persons who do not comply with the relevant regulations.