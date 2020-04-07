Four (04) new covid-19 patients identified : SL country total increases to 166

Four (04) more people have tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka.

With these four cases the total confirmed coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka have increased to 166 according to the Ministry of Health.

The total numbers according to the Health Promotion Bureau before the new four patients were identified were as follows;

Total Confirmed Cases - 162

Active Cases - 130

New Cases - 3

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 273

Recovered & Discharged - 27

Deaths - 5





Meanwhile, the fifth Covid - 19 death in Sri Lanka was reported this morning (4 April).

The victim was 44-year-old male, who was receiving treatment at the Welikanda Hospital.

He had returned to the Island from Italy and was at the quarantine centre before being transferred to the hospital. He died while being treated at the Intensive care unit.

His funeral took place this afternoon at the Wijayabapura crematorium in Dimbulagala.