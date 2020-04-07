UPDATE: Sunday 05 April – Coronavirus World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,201,591 with 64,606 deaths reported. Nearly 250,000 people have recovered from the Covid-19, Coronavirus (246,198).



USA

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 311,301. President Donald Trump told Americans to brace for a big spike in coronavirus fatalities in the coming days, as the country faces what he called the toughest two weeks of the pandemic. The United States has the world’s highest number of known cases of COVID-19, and over 8,300 deaths.



SPAIN

Spain has gone past Italy and is currently the nation with the second highest infected population in the world with 126, 168 patients.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the country is "close to passing the peak of infections" as the number of coronavirus deaths fell for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, officials are trying to get masks for all citizens as part of plans to eventually ease restrictions.



ITALY

The death toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 681 to 15,362, a somewhat lower rise than those seen in recent days, while the number of patients in intensive care fell for the first time. Yet, Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 15,362 deaths followed by Spain with 11,947, USA with 8,407 and France 7,574.



CHINA

China the epicenter of the virus at one time and with unprecedented numbers of infection and death is no longer the worst affected nation. Six more nations have reported more deaths than China while five countries have reported more infected patients than China.



TOP THREE NATIONS DEVASTATED BY THE VIRUS



USA, Spain & Italy remain as the top three nations with the highest number of deaths and infected population in the world.



The top three worst affected nations - USA, Spain and Italy account for 46.78% of the patients in the world (562,101) and 55.70% of the deaths reported in the world (35,716). Therefore, these three nations account for nearly 50% of the coronavirus impact in the world.



Seven countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Spain, Italy, Germany, China, France, and Iran). Spain has gone past Italy and is currently the country with the second largest infected population behind USA.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

USA 311,301

Spain 126,168

Italy 124,362

Germany 96,092

France 90,848

China 82,543

Iran 55,743

The Global death count now stands at 64,606.



Ten countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000. Iran has gone past China with 3,452deaths. A total of 441 people died from coronavirus infections in France over the past 24 hours, down from a high of 588 the previous day. The death toll in French hospitals and nursing homes since the start of the outbreak now stood at 7,574.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

Italy 15,362

Spain 11,947

USA 8,407

France 7,574

UK 4,320

Iran 3,452

China 3,330

Netherlands 1,656

Germany 1,444

Belgium 1,283

Queen Elizabeth will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak, in a rare special address to Britain and Commonwealth nations today.

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 6.21 am today (05).



