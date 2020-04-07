13, 468 arrested and 3,353 vehicles seized for curfew violations - Police Media Division

Police have arrested 13,468 suspects for violating curfew regulations during the period curfew has been in force in the country. Curfew was imposed at 6.00pm on 20th with a view of curtailing the spread of Covid-19, coronavirus in the country.

According to the police media unit, 3,353 vehicles have also been seized during this period.

A total of 1,245 people were arrested for violating curfew regulations during the 24-hour period ending from 6.00 this morning.

There have been 336 vehicles seized during this period.