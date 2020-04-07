Weather forecast for 5th April - Sun directly over the Island from today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western, Central, Uva, Southern and North-central provinces and in Mannar and Vauniya districts after 2.00 p.m. Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern province according to the department of metereology.



Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western, Central and Uva provinces and in Mannar district.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14 th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka where the sun is directly overhead today (05), are Ambalangoda, Talgaswala, Pasgoda, Middeniya, Uswewa and Wirawila about 12:13 noon.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night and a few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa.



Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. The sea area around the island can be moderately rough at times.