Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - to Colombo, Gampaha and Galle

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, will serve the three districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Galle.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes,

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, Bambalapitiya - Mallika Elders' Home, Nawala - Kindwell Care Home and Mulleriyawa Sea Set Adult Home were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.



Hiru Media Network have launched a program to disinfect public places with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka .