සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus eradication and the New Year - Restrictions on low risk areas to be relaxed ?

Sunday, 05 April 2020 - 8:10

Coronavirus+eradication+and+the+New+Year+-+Restrictions+on+low+risk+areas+to+be+relaxed+%3F

The government has taken a decision to continue the current Coronavirus Prevention Program until the end of the New Year season. The future action plan will be decided based on the progress review that will be conducted after the new year.

This agreement was reached at a progress review meeting of the coronavirus eradication programme, chaired by the President yesterday.

Representatives of the relevant sectors participated in the discussion.

It was revealed that due to the government's rapid action, this pandemic was curtailed without this health issue getting out of hand.   

It has been revealed that there is no threat of coronavirus spreading in most of the districts except the few districts where the majority of coronavirus infected patients were found.

The President’s Media Division stated that the discussion also focused on the possibility of removing the existing restrictions after the New Year season on districts that do not pose a risk.

It was also noted that the government will continue to take decisions to eradicate the Covid-19 situation based on the recommendations from health, medical, defence and legal experts.

However, it was also revealed that the risk of coronavirus in Sri Lanka has not yet been eliminated. It has been decided that the people who have been infected and those who are suspected of being infected and all people that associated with them will be scrutinized and tested repeatedly.

President’s Advisor Lalith Weeratunga, Former Governor Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickremaratne and officials of the Government Medical Officers Association also participated in the meeting.

Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive
07 April 2020
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.