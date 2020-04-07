Coronavirus eradication and the New Year - Restrictions on low risk areas to be relaxed ?

The government has taken a decision to continue the current Coronavirus Prevention Program until the end of the New Year season. The future action plan will be decided based on the progress review that will be conducted after the new year.

This agreement was reached at a progress review meeting of the coronavirus eradication programme, chaired by the President yesterday.

Representatives of the relevant sectors participated in the discussion.

It was revealed that due to the government's rapid action, this pandemic was curtailed without this health issue getting out of hand.

It has been revealed that there is no threat of coronavirus spreading in most of the districts except the few districts where the majority of coronavirus infected patients were found.

The President’s Media Division stated that the discussion also focused on the possibility of removing the existing restrictions after the New Year season on districts that do not pose a risk.

It was also noted that the government will continue to take decisions to eradicate the Covid-19 situation based on the recommendations from health, medical, defence and legal experts.

However, it was also revealed that the risk of coronavirus in Sri Lanka has not yet been eliminated. It has been decided that the people who have been infected and those who are suspected of being infected and all people that associated with them will be scrutinized and tested repeatedly.

President’s Advisor Lalith Weeratunga, Former Governor Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickremaratne and officials of the Government Medical Officers Association also participated in the meeting.