Allegation that the government has not provided protective clothing for nurses

Sunday, 05 April 2020 - 10:21

The President of the Government Nursing Officers Association Saman Rathnapriya accuses that the government has failed to provide protection for nurses providing treatment to coronavirus patients.

He said that despite the shortage of health care equipment, nurses have to fulfill their obligations and duties.

However, the Ministry of Health stated that the Government Nursing Officers Association had informed the Secretary of the Ministry in writing regarding the issues and the Secretary of the Government Nurses Association had been informed that the Secretary would address them.

The Ministry of Health stated that relevant circulars have already been prepared.

Meanwhile, with the confirmation of four other infected persons last night, the number of people infected with Covid 19, the new corona virus, has risen to 166.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the hospital, 27 persons have been discharged after fully recovering from the virus infection.

Five (05) deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus while 134 who have been infected with the virus are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, five persons who had completed a 14-day quarantine period after returning from South Korea had to be admitted to Karapitiya Hospital since they had maintained close contact with a coronavirus infected person after returning home.

Hospital sources said that the five individuals have not shown any symptoms of contracting the virus but they are being investigated further.

Twelve (12) close associates of the coronavirus infected person have also been admitted to Matara and Hambantota hospitals and their samples will be taken to the Karapitiya hospital for examination.



Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



