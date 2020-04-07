Coronvirus+patients+and+situation+in+India

The number of coronavirus cases in India has exceeded 3,000 and 75 deaths have been reported, according to Indian media.



However, according to the International Medical Research Institute, it will be between 86 and 99 people.



In the last 24 hours in India, 13 coronavirus deaths were reported and 525 new infections were reported during that time. The total number of infected people in the country is 3,072.



It is noteworthy that one third of the coronavirus patients in India are from the participants of the Tablighi Jamaat Islamic Religious Conference held in New Delhi last month.



The participants of this conference has now dispersed to 17 states in India.