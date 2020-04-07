Essential+services+lorry+apprehended+with+Rs.+1.2+million+worth+Hashish+and+Liquor+

A lorry that had been given permission to supply essential goods has been apprehended by the security forces in Mannar this morning while transporting hashish and liquor worth 1.2 million rupees.

Police said the lorry, which was equipped with air-conditioning, was transporting fish and fruits from Mannar to Colombo.

The lorry has been inspected at the road block set up by the Army and the police at the entrance to the Mannar town.

Security forces have recovered 67 grams of hashish and alcohol from the lorry.

The driver of the lorry and the assistant of the lorry have been arrested and the Mannar Police are conducting further investigations.