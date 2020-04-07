Donald+Trump+calls+on+Modi+to+request+the+release+of+anti+malaria+drug+to+treat+covid-9+patients+

US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday on the global epidemic of coronavirus.

He has requested the Prime Minister of India to make the malaria drug Hydroxy-Chloroquine freely available to combat the coronavirus.

President Trump has described the drug, which is widely produced in India, as a God-given gift to combat coronavirus.

However, India has stopped exporting the drug.

Prime Minister Modi has tweeted stating that he agreed to use the full force of Indo-US cooperation to fight the Covid 19 virus, during his phone conversation with President Trump.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the people of the country to turn off the lights for 9 minutes tonight.

Twelve days into a 21 day total lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, India will now turn off lights for nine minutes at 9 pm tonight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday morning and gave a call for unity to "fight the darkness of coronavirus pandemic".

According to Indian news reports, PM Modi sent a video message saying "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or balconies and light candles, lamp or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying that "India is simply not testing enough to fight the Covid-19 virus. Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn't going to solve the problem".