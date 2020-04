With the introduction of curfews, the government has focused its attention on formulating a special program to deport the trapped laborers in the Western Province who are unable to go to their homes.



In response to a query from our news team, the former Governor of the Western Province, Air Force Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunatilleke stated that a program is being worked out with the police.



Accordingly, a programme has commenced to gather information about trained skilled workers and labourers residing in the Western Province.