Dubai+orders+24+hour+lockdown+for+two+weeks

Dubai announced a 24 hour, two-week lockdown on Saturday so that the emirate could be disinfected around the clock to fight the spread of coronavirus.Dubai imposed the two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Dubai had been under an overnight curfew along with the rest of United Arab Emirates since March 26. Its Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management have stated that the lockdown would now run around the clock for two weeks according to international media.The United Arab Emirates, plans to disinfect public areas by spraying streets, parks and public transport facilities.

There will be “strict restrictions on movement across the city and legal action” will be taken against violators, Dubai Media Office stated.

The measure is effective from 8:00p.m. on Saturday for a period of two weeks.