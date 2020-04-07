Curfew lifted in 19 districts tomorrow - next week will remain a work from home week

Curfew

The President’s Media Division states that the curfew in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high risk zones will continue until further notice.

The curfew in all other districts will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow (April 06) and will be re-imposed at 2.00pm on the same day.



"Working from Home" period declared from 6th - 10th April

The working days of the week from tomorrow, Monday (06) to Friday (10), April have been declared as working from home period for both public and private institutions.

Last week was also designated as a working from home week.



Inter district travel prohibited

Traveling to and from all districts is completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government requests the public to strictly follow the guidelines in a responsible manner.



Those who misuse regulations introduced with the aim of continuing essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.



Mechanism to continuously supply essential food

The government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling for the public to purchase them while at homes.



Farmers to continue work

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.