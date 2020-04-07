India+will+turn+of+lights+for+9+minutes+at+9+pm+today+

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the people of the country to turn off the lights for 9 minutes tonight.

Twelve days into a 21 day total lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, India will now turn off lights for nine minutes at 9 pm tonight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday morning and gave a call for unity to "fight the darkness of coronavirus pandemic".

According to Indian news reports, PM Modi sent a video message saying "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or balconies and light candles, lamp or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying that "India is simply not testing enough to fight the Covid-19 virus. Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn't going to solve the problem".