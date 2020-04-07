189+from+Akurana+and+Pannipitiya+sent+in+to+Quarantine+centers+in+Poonani

189 persons from Akurana and Pannipitiya have been sent to Poonani camp for quarantine.After the closure of the Akurana area, two new coronavirus patients were reported yesterday and it was decided to quarantine 144 persons who had been in close contact with them.The health authorities decided to quarantine 45 people in the Pannipitiya area after receiving information that a coronavirus infected patient had closely associated them.Meanwhile, 282 persons who completed 14 days of quarantine at Poonani camp were sent home today.When contacted, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told the Hiru news team that they were sent to their homes after being instructed to remain in self-quarantine for another 14 days in their homes.