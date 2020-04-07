13,468 arrested and 3,353 vehicles seized for curfew violations - law will be strictly enforced

A total of 1,245 persons have been arrested for violating curfew in the past 24 hours.

During this same period 336 vehicles were seized by the police.

According to the Police Media Division, 13,468 persons have been arrested and 3,353 vehicles have been seized since curfew was imposed on the 20th of March for the prevention of Covid-19, new coronavirus.

Meanwhile DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a special security arrangement will be implemented in the Akurana and Kalutara-Bandaragama areas.

Accordingly, the DIG further emphasized that any gatherings on the sidewalks or even small footpaths is prohibited and the law will be strictly enforced against those who violate these regulations.

Meanwhile, the Chilaw District Fisheries Society has decided to withdraw from their fishing activities.

President of the Society Roshan Fernando stated that the fishermen had withdrawn from their fishing activities to support the government programme initiated to protect the people of Chilaw.

Similarly, the curfew imposed on the island is due to be lifted in several areas tomorrow.

The President’s Media Division states that the curfew in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high-risk zones will continue until further notice.

The curfew in all other districts will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow (April 06) and will be re-imposed at 2.00pm on the same day.