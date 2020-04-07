Samurdhi+allowance+to+be+extended+to+other+sectors+

The Ministry of Industrial Export, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation has decided to extend the Rs. 5000 allowance given to Samurdhi recipients due to the coronavirus pandemic, to those involved in the tourism sector.

Accordingly, persons affected by the current situation in the country can make a request to a committee comprising of Pradeshiya Sabha members and Grama Niladharis.

The tourism industry has collapsed due to the corona epidemic and many of its employees have been economically distressed.

The Ministry further stated that this allowance will be extended to three-wheeler drivers, private bus drivers and conductors as well as regional journalists.