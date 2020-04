One more Covid-19 patient has been identified.The country total increased to 167 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Meanwhile 34 persons from Sri Jana Mawatha, Ratmalana, have been sent to Punani quarantine centre, after a COVID 19, positive female was identified from the area.

Total Confirmed Cases - 167

Active Cases - 133

New Cases - 1

Individuals currently under investigations in hospitals - 259

Recovered & Discharged -29

Deaths -5