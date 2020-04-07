Payment of Allowances for Elderly, Disabled and Kidney patients on April 6th

The allowance payment for elderly, disabled and kidney patients that the government has decided to pay due to the coronavirus risk, will be completed by tomorrow.

It has been planned to pay this allowance of Rs. 5000 to all disabled and kidney patients and those in the waiting lists. The allowance will be delivered to the residence.

An additional allowance of Rs. 3,000 will be paid tomorrow for adults over 70 years of age who have already received an allowance of Rs.2,000

Payment of Samurdhi allowances and other payments will be implemented from tomorrow.



