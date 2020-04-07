A robot for Welikanda Hospital to treat coronavirus infected patients - (Video)

A robot designed to facilitate the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus at Welikanda Hospital in Polonnaruwa, was handed over to the hospital today.

The robot was designed by a private company and it was handed over to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

The robot can be used to provide a wide range of needs, including the delivery of food and beverages for coronavirus infected patients and the monitoring of patient’s health status as require by the doctors.

The designers of the robot stated that the robot could carry a load of 60 kg.

If a robot is imported from a foreign country it will cost around five million rupees while locally it can be produced for around five hundred thousand rupees.