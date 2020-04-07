Three (03) new covid-19 patients identified : SL country total increases to 170

Three more Covid-19 patients have been identified in the country.

The country total increased to 170 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Sri Lanka has now come on par with Georgia with 170 identified cases. According to the recent most figures 102 countries in the world have reported more cases than Sri Lanka with the USA recording the highest number of infections with 312,245 as per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus resource center.

Country Dashboard - Compiled from the data according to the Health Promotion Bureau (5 April)

Total Confirmed Cases - 170

Active Cases - 136

New Cases - 4

Individuals currently under investigations in hospitals - 259

Recovered & Discharged -29

Deaths -5





Meanwhile, curfew in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high-risk zones will continue until further notice. The curfew in all other districts will be lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (April 06) and will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm on the same day.



Monday 06, April to Friday 10, April have been declared as a 'work from home' period for both public and private sector institutions in bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.