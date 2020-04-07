සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Next week (6-10 April) declared a work from home week and curfew regulations

Sunday, 05 April 2020 - 23:06

Curfew
The President’s Media Division states that the curfew in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high risk zones will continue until further notice.

The curfew in all other districts will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow (April 06) and will be re-imposed at 2.00pm on the same day.

Villages designated as isolated areas in the Colombo, Kalutara and Kandy districts continue to be isolated, and no one will be allowed to enter or leave the area.

"Working from Home" period declared from 6th - 10th April
The working days of the week from tomorrow, Monday (06) to Friday (10), April have been declared as working from home period for both public and private institutions.

Last week was also designated as a working from home week.

Inter district travel prohibited 
Traveling to and from all districts is completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government requests the public to strictly follow the guidelines in a responsible manner.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the aim of continuing essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

Mechanism to continuously supply  essential food
The government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply  essential food  and other goods enabling for the public to purchase them while at  homes.

Farmers to continue work 
Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of  small tea holdings  and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

