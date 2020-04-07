Coronavirus testing should be expanded - GMOA

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) says that covid-19 testing used for confirmation of virus infection should be expanded.

The Deputy Secretary of the Association Dr. Naveen de Zoysa stated this while speaking to the media in Colombo today.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director General of the Medical Services Division of the Ministry of Health, Specialist Dr Amal Harsha de Silva, the Chairman of the committee appointed to study the expansion of coronavirus testing said that steps have already been taken in this regard.