The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ in three districts today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, served the three districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Galle.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes,

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, Ema Elders Home in Kahathuduwa and Thusitha Elders Home in Polgasovita were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.



Meanwhile, the programme launched by Hiru Media Network to disinfect public places with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka continued today. Accordingly the Mirihana, Boralesgamuwa, Kohuwala, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Angulana and Moratuwa police stations were disinfected.



Meanwhile, CMS fixed a disinfectant cubicle at the Hiru Life studio in Battaramulla today for the safety and protection of the staff of the Hiru Media Network who are at the forefront of protecting the public’s right to information and the welfare of the affected.