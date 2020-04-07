Fire at the Kurunegala hospital caused by a chemical - staff evacuated safely

It has been revealed that the fire which erupted at the pharmaceutical storage facility in the Kurunegala hospital this morning was caused by a chemical.

Police media unit said that a medical assistant working at the storage facility has attempted to take 4 containers of highly concentrated antiseptic when a fire has erupted.

Thereafter water has been used in an attempt to douse the fire.

However the chemical has reacted with the water and it has destroyed medicine stored in three rooms and the corridor in the ground floor of the facility.

Four hospital staff members who were in the 3rd floor of the building at the time of the fire have been evacuated safely.