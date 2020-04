In the past 24 hours, police have arrested 552 people who violated curfew regulations.



According to the police, 14,268 persons have been arrested for violating curfew during the period curfew has been in force in the country. Curfew was imposed at 6.00pm on 20th with a view of curtailing the spread of Covid-19, coronavirus in the country.



Meanwhile, 3.563 vehicles have been seized by the police during this period.