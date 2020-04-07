65,603 coronavirus related deaths in the world - Video

The number of people infected with Covid-19, the new coronavirus worldwide, has reached 1.2 Million. The death toll stands at 65,603. The highest number of cases 311,637 were reported from USA.

The number of deaths in the United States have reached 8454. In the past 24 hours, 1,224 deaths have been reported in the US, of which 630 have been reported from New York.

1,400 from the state police are also infected with the virus. More than 700 health workers in Boston have also been infected with the coronavirus.

Addressing the media, US President Donald Trump said the next two weeks would be a decisive period. He warned that the number of corona related deaths would be high during that time.

President Trump also accused state governments of not providing artificial respirators to save the live of many who were infected with the corona virus.

Meanwhile, White House medical experts predict that between 100,000 - 40,000 Americans could die from this pandemic.

Charles Leiber, a leading scientist at the Chemistry and Biology Center of the Harvard University has been arrested on charges of proving expertise to build a chemical laboratory in Wuhan to test coronavirus whilst concealing the information from the American intelligence agencies.

An examination of his bank accounts revealed that Dr. Lieber has been paid US$ 50,000 each and US$ 158,000 each for this task.

Spain has recorded the highest number of infections 30,759 after the US. The death toll is 12,418, second only to 15,362 deaths reported in Italy, the world's highest number of corona related deaths.

The number of people infected in Germany has reached 96,000. The UK has so far reported 42,479 cases of infections and over 4,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds also revealed that she had coronavirus symptoms.

Iran has become the epicenter of the virus in the Middle East region.

All the ministers, including the president of Malawi, have agreed to a 10 percent cut in their salaries in order to strengthen the operation against the coronavirus.