Ninth Covid -19 patient identified for the day – SL Country total increases to 175

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore increased to 175 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

This was the 9th person that was reported for being infected with covid-19 virus in Sri Lanka.



Two people have returned home today after completely recovering from the virus infection.



Therefore, a total of 33 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital so far.

Country Dashboard - Compiled from the data according to the Health Promotion Bureau (8.54 pm on 5 April)

Total Confirmed Cases - 175

Active Cases - 137

New Cases - 9

Individuals currently under investigations in hospitals - 259

Recovered & Discharged -32

Deaths -5