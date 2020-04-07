Coronavirus Sri Lanka situation report - SL Country Total 176

Two more person have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection last night.

Colombo 42

Puttalam 27

Kalutara 25

Gampaha 11

Jaffna 07

The country total therefore increased to 176 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

Italy 12.32%

Spain 9.60%

France 8.70%

Global 8.45%

USA 2.86%

Sri Lanka 2.84%

Germany 1.58%

Recovery rate comparison

Spain 28.93%

Germany 28.66%

Global average 20.55%

Sri Lanka 18.75%

France 17.43%

Italy 16.92%

USA 5.12%