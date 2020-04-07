Coronavirus Sri Lanka situation report - SL Country Total 176

Two more person have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection last night.The country total therefore increased to 176 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
District break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 42
- Puttalam 27
- Kalutara 25
- Gampaha 11
- Jaffna 07
Fatality rate comparison based on current data
- Italy 12.32%
- Spain 9.60%
- France 8.70%
- Global 8.45%
- USA 2.86%
- Sri Lanka 2.84%
- Germany 1.58%
Recovery rate comparison
- Spain 28.93%
- Germany 28.66%
- Global average 20.55%
- Sri Lanka 18.75%
- France 17.43%
- Italy 16.92%
- USA 5.12%
|
Date
|
No of new cases reported
|
23 March
|
10
|
24 March
|
05
|
25 March
|
00
|
26 March
|
04
|
27 March
|
00
|
28 March
|
09
|
29 March
|
02
|
30 March
|
05
|
31 March
|
21
|
01 April
|
03
|
02 April
|
05
|
03 April
|
08
|
04 April
|
07
|
05 April
|
09