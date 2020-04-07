සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast by the department today

Monday, 06 April 2020 - 9:28

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, Western, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06th), are Kalutara North, Gendagala, Nivithigala, Rajawaka and Telulla at about 12:12 noon

Showers or thundershowers will also occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night and a few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be easterly to south-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.
Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



