Weather+forecast+by+the+department+today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, Western, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.



Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06th), are Kalutara North, Gendagala, Nivithigala, Rajawaka and Telulla at about 12:12 noon



Showers or thundershowers will also occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night and a few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa.



Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be easterly to south-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.