Monday 06 April – Coronavirus World situation report

Monday, 06 April 2020 - 7:04

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,273,794 with 69,419 (5.45%) deaths while 260,193 (20.43%) have recovered.   

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 337,274, which is approximately 26.48% from the world total.

Spain with 131,646 patients has now overtaken Italy as the second highest reported infections in the world. Seven countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, China and Iran).

These seven nations have a combined total of 932, 959 patients reported from the total world figure of 1,273,794 patients.  Therefore, these seven nations account for 73.21% of the total infected cases in the world.  

Similarly, these seven nations account for 54,759 deaths from the world total of 69,419. This is approximately 78.88% from the total deaths reported in the world.  

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

  • USA                      337,274
  • Spain                    131,646
  • Italy                      128,948
  • Germany              100,123
  • France                    93,780
  • China                      82,602
  • Iran                         58,226

France has gone past China recording over 90,000 cases, while Germany has exceeded 100,000 patients for the first time.

United Kingdom has reported over 48,440 infected patients and is nearing 50,000 cases. However, they have the fifth highest death count in the world with 4,934 (10.19%) reported deaths due to covid-19.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

  • Italy                         15,887
  • Spain                       12,641
  • USA                          9,633
  • France                      8,078
  • UK                            4,934
  • Iran                           3,603
  • China                        3,333
  • Netherlands              1,766
  • Germany                   1,584
  • Belgium                     1,447
The Global death count now stands at 69,419. Ten countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000. Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 15,887 deaths followed by Spain with 12,641, USA with 9,633 and France 8,078.

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 5.54 am today (06).

