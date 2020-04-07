Curfew+lifted+at+6.00am+today+excluding+5+districts+identified+as+high+risk+

Curfew

The curfew has been lifted temporarily at 6.00 am today (April 06) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high risk zones.

The curfew which has been lifted at 6.00am today (April 06) will be re-imposed at 2.00pm today(6).



The curfew in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high risk zones will continue until further notice.



Villages designated as isolated areas in the Colombo, Kalutara and Kandy districts continue to be isolated, and no one will be allowed to enter or leave the area.



"Working from Home" period declared from 6th - 10th April

The working days of the week from tomorrow, Monday (06) to Friday (10), April have been declared as working from home period for both public and private institutions.



Inter district travel prohibited

Traveling to and from all districts is completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government requests the public to strictly follow the guidelines in a responsible manner. Those who misuse regulations introduced with the aim of continuing essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.



Mechanism to continuously supply essential food

The government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling for the public to purchase them while at homes.



Farmers can continue to work

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.



