Pay attention to children - engage in various activities with them

Pediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera says that coronavirus infection can be in children even if they do not show any symptoms.

He said that if there is any possibility of the virus being infected, parents should pay more attention to children.

Pediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera said that as the government has given school holidays as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus, it is important for children to engage in various activities to alleviate the stress they may be facing as they spend extended times in isolation at home.