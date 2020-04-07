Allowance for elders, the disabled and kidney patients to be paid today

The government has decided to complete paying of allowance planned to be paid to elders, the disabled and the kidney patients in view of the corona risk within today.

It has been decided to pay the Rs.5000 allowance to the disabled and kidney patients currently receiving this allowance and all persons on the waiting lists by delivering the allowance at the homes of the recipients.

An additional Rs.3000 allowance to all elders aged more than 70 years who have by now been paid Rs. 2000 elder’s pay for the month of April is scheduled to be paid today.

The programme of paying samurdhi as well as other allowance will be implemented from tomorrow.